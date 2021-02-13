Left Menu

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 16:43 IST
EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent retaliation for Britain's pulling of the licence of state-owned Chinese broadcaster CGTN.

The EU said in a statement that Beijing's move further restricted "freedom of expression and access to information inside its borders,'' and violated both the Chinese constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The statement also said that Hong Kong's announcement that its public broadcaster would also stop carrying BBC broadcasts added to the "erosion of the rights and freedoms that is ongoing'' in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory since the imposition last year of a sweeping new national security law. "The EU remains strongly committed to safeguarding media freedom and pluralism, as well as protecting the right to freedom of expression online and offline, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information without interference of any kind,'' the statement said. While Britain is no longer in the EU, it remains a member of the Council of Europe, which oversees a 1989 agreement linking broadcasting licenses. Britain, the U.S. and foreign correspondents based in China have also expressed dismay over the BBC ban. China's move Thursday was largely symbolic, because BBC World was shown only on cable TV systems in hotels and apartment compounds for foreigners and some other businesses. However, it comes against the backdrop of growing conflict between Beijing and Western governments over a slew of issues ranging from human rights to trade and the COVID-19 pandemic in which Chinese criticisms over foreign media coverage have played a prominent role. China's National Radio and Television Administration said BBC World News coverage of the country violated requirements that news reporting be true and impartial, reflecting complaints over BBC reports about the government's initial response to the virus outbreak in China. Other complaints were over allegations of forced labor and sexual abuse in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang, home to Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups. The EU statement specifically linked the ban to BBC reporting on those topics. It wasn't clear whether BBC reporters in China would be affected. Last year, Beijing expelled foreign reporters for The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times amid disputes with the Trump administration and complaints over media criticism of the ruling Communist Party.

Britain's communications watchdog, Ofcom, revoked the license for CGTN, China's English-language satellite news channel, on Feb. 4, citing links to the Communist Party, among other reasons. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Ofcom acted on "political grounds based on ideological bias." Losing its British license was a major blow for CGTN, which is part of a global effort by the party to promote its views and challenge Western media narratives about China, into which it has poured enormous resources. CGTN has a European operations hub in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for begins in TN

The second dose of COVID-19vaccination for health care workers in Tamil Nadu commenced onSaturday, 28 days after they took the first shot, with asenior official saying that it would soon be available tomembers of the public.Health Secretary...

Portugal extends suspension of Brazil, UK flights

Portugal on Saturday extended a suspension of flights to and from Brazil and the UK to March 1, with only humanitarian and repatriation flights allowed, the interior ministry said in a statement. Portugal had suspended flights to and from B...

Summit spot up for grabs for ATKMB against Jamshedpur

High on confidence after registering three wins on the trot, ATK Mohun Bagan will be eyeing the top spot when they face Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.After trailing Mumbai City FC for most part of the season, ATK M...

LS member demands regulatory mechanism to curb backdoor appointments in public services

Lok Sabha member N K Premachandran on Saturday demanded a regulatory mechanism to curb backdoor appointments in public services, amid protests in Kerala and West Bengal on the issue.Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Premachandran -- a RS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021