Yemen's Houthis say 'important target' hit at Saudis' Abha airport

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had hit an "important target" at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport on Saturday in response to the Saudi-led coalition air strikes in Yemen, the group's Al Masirah TV said, citing the Houthis' military spokesman.

The coalition earlier said it had intercepted a drone targeting the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)