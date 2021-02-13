Yemen's Houthis say 'important target' hit at Saudis' Abha airport

Yemen's Houthis say 'important target' hit at Saudis' Abha airportReuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-02-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 17:37 IST
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had hit an "important target" at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport on Saturday in response to the Saudi-led coalition air strikes in Yemen, the group's Al Masirah TV said, citing the Houthis' military spokesman.
The coalition earlier said it had intercepted a drone targeting the airport.
