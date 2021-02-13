Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis say 'important target' hit at Saudis' Abha airport

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-02-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 17:37 IST
Yemen's Houthis say 'important target' hit at Saudis' Abha airport

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had hit an "important target" at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport on Saturday in response to the Saudi-led coalition air strikes in Yemen, the group's Al Masirah TV said, citing the Houthis' military spokesman.

The coalition earlier said it had intercepted a drone targeting the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Draghi takes the reins as Italian PM, now comes the hard part

Italians hopes in Mario Draghi could hardly be higher. But the former European Central Bank chief, who was sworn in as the countrys new prime minister on Saturday, will have a tough time fulfilling them.His main tasks will be the efficient ...

Expectations of GDP growth in Q3, Q4 becoming strong: PHDCCI

Expectations that the countrys GDP would record growth in the third and fourth quarters of 2020-21 are getting stronger on account of various reforms undertaken by the government in the last ten months, PHDCCI said on Saturday.It said out o...

Aurangabad renaming has public backing, says Sena minister

Maharashtra PWD Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar should not be made a political issue as people are backing the demand.He was in Marathwadas largest city to cha...

Second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for begins in TN

The second dose of COVID-19vaccination for health care workers in Tamil Nadu commenced onSaturday, 28 days after they took the first shot, with asenior official saying that it would soon be available tomembers of the public.Health Secretary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021