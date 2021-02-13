Left Menu

Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-02-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:47 IST
Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)

With an aim to optimally utilize the demographic dividend of Jammu and Kashmir, the administrative council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the proposal to register the Mission Youth as a Society under the Societies Registration Act.

''The Mission Youth envisions engaging with 80 per cent of J&K's youth population over the next five years and transforming them into a propelling force for socio-economic development of the Union Territory,'' an official spokesman said.

He said the mission would facilitate establishment of required organizational and administrative structure for proactive outreach and purposeful engagement of the youth of the Union Territory.

''The decision is aimed at providing a vibrant medium for youth engagement and empowerment to transform them into ambassadors of peace, prosperity, and development through a sieve of systematic interventions and positive benefaction across the domains of livelihood generation, education or skill development, psycho-social or career counselling, financial assistance, social recognition, sports, and recreation,'' he said.

To enhance skill and employability of the youth, he said the mission has partnered with institutions such as ICICI Foundation, BSE Institute and Ashok Leyland.

''It will also roll-out skill development courses in various upcoming high employability sectors like banking, financial services, insurance, among others. Besides, two Centres of Excellence in the Automobile sector, one each in Kashmir and Jammu region will be shortly started,'' he said.

The spokesman said super-specialized district youth centres would be established across all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

''These centres are primarily aimed to present a safe, appealing environment with manifestations of hope, security and aspirations of the youth and are planned to offer a first of kind initiative in an environment covering four fundamental contours of youth engagement and empowerment viz.Inform, Inspire, Interact and Innovate,'' he said.

In another decision, the administrative council also approved the proposal of the Health and Medical Education Department to create 34 posts for making the newly constructed trauma centre functional at Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The trauma centre has come up with an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore, and will now employ consultant surgeons, physicians, anesthetists, ortho-surgeons, radiologist, and medical officers, besides sufficient para-medical staff and technicians, the spokesman said.

He said once operational, the centre would provide trauma care in emergency situations to the patients from north Kashmir and reduce accident-related casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt employee booked in disproportionate assets case in Jammu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Saturday registered a disproportionate assets against a government employee working as computer operator-cum-motor transport clerk in Police Control Room here, an official said.The case was registered again...

Strong quake hits off Japan coast, triggering blackouts

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, shaking buildings and triggering widespread blackouts, but there appeared to be no major damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The e...

COVID-19: US says China must make available data from outbreak’s earliest days

The US on Saturday demanded that China must make available its COVID-19 data from the earliest days of the outbreak to the world to better understand the pandemic and prepare for the next one.China reported the first COVID-19 case in the ce...

PM lauds Shah's, Sitharaman's speeches in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Home Minister Amit Shahs address in Lok Sabha while piloting a bill related to Jammu and Kashmir and said his wonderful speech was extensive in detail and highlighted the governments efforts f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021