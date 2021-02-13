Woman's `suicide' in Pune: BJP seeks sacking of minister, CM promises probe

The BJP on Saturday kept up the pressure on the MVA government in Maharashtra over thealleged suicide of a 23-year-old woman in Pune, claiming thatstate forest minister Sanjay Rathod was connected to theincident.

While Rathod, a Shiv Sena leader from Yavatmal, wasnot available for comment, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeraysaid a detailed probe will be carried out and those foundguilty will be punished.

''As the available electronic and other evidenceindicates (connection of) Sanjay Rathod, Chief MinisterThackeray should remove him from the cabinet. Otherwise wewill have to assume that the CM is shielding him,'' BJP MLAAtul Bhatkhalkar said in a video message earlier in the day.

The woman died after falling from a building in Pune'sHadapsar area in the wee hours of February 8.

According to Wanwadi police who have registered acase of accidental death, there was no suicide note. Somesocial media posts claimed that she was in a relationship witha cabinet minister in the state.

''Thackeray should set up a special investigation teamincluding an IPS officer and a retired judge. They should takeall the available evidence in their possession,'' Bhatkhalkarfurther said.

Chief minister Thackeray said a detailed probe will becarried out and the truth will come out.

''Those who deserve to be punished will be punished.

Till then, innocent people should not be made to suffer,'' hetold reporters.

Speaking to reporters in Aurangabad, senior Shiv Senaleader and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde saidnobody should be linked with the case without evidence.

''The case is sensitive and unfortunate. Connecting aperson's name to it without any proof and certainty will notbe appropriate. Demanding (Rathod's) resignation in a hurrytoo is not right,'' he said.

On Friday, BJP leader and former chief ministerDevendra Fadnavis had asked why Pune Police had not registeredan FIR in the case.

The deceased woman was known for her videos on socialmedia platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. After her death,audio clips of her purported conservation with two personswent viral.

Fadnavis said his office received 12 clips ofconversation between two persons linked to the woman's death,and he had forwarded them to the Director General of Police.

