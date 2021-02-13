Left Menu

Thai activists cover monument to protest royal defamation law

Student activists say the law has been abused for decades to crush political opposition to a military-royalist establishment. "We want Article 112 to be revoked plus the release of four of our leaders and other political prisoners convicted by this law," said protester Chutima Kaenpetch, 24.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 13-02-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 21:52 IST
Thai activists cover monument to protest royal defamation law
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Youth activists protesting against laws forbidding insult to Thailand's powerful king briefly clashed with police on Saturday after draping Bangkok's Democracy Monument in red cloth.

Protesters threw paint at police and several small bangs were heard during a standoff near a city shrine after the demonstration had moved from Democracy Monument and the main leaders had called for it to disperse. Activists said the red cloth on the monument represented the blood of fighters for democracy.

Police deputy spokesman Kissana Pattanacharoen said more than 20 police officers were injured in the clashes and seven or eight people were detained for questioning. He also said at least one firecracker exploded at the scene. The demonstration was in reaction to this week's arrests of four leading protest figures under charges of insulting the monarchy in mass anti-government demonstrations last year.

The "lese majeste" law, contained in Article 112 of Thailand's criminal code, carries penalties of up to 15 years in prison. Student activists say the law has been abused for decades to crush political opposition to a military-royalist establishment.

"We want Article 112 to be revoked plus the release of four of our leaders and other political prisoners convicted by this law," said protester Chutima Kaenpetch, 24. The government led by former military junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha denies any abuse of the law, saying political opposition is allowed but breaking the law by insulting the king will be punished.

Thailand is officially a constitutional monarchy, but the king is held in special esteem by conservative Thai culture that portrays him as the protector of the Buddhist religion and the nation. The student movement that emerged last year smashed long-held taboos by openly criticising King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who they say has amassed too much personal power since taking the throne after the death of his father in 2016.

The Royal Palace has declined to directly comment on the protests, but Prayuth and government officials have said that criticism of the king is unlawful and inappropriate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Boruto Chapter 55: Boruto, Momoshiki’s symbiotic relationship, danger waits for ninjas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 13 PTI The administering of thesecond dose of COVID-19 vaccine for government healthcarepersonnel was taken up in Telangana on Saturday.The total number of healthcare workers planned to bevaccinated for the day was 3,752 of w...

Mali: UN chief says ‘complex attack’ against blue helmets may constitute war crime

An assault by unidentified armed elements on a temporary operating base of the UN Integrated Stabilization Mission for Mali MINUSMA in Kerena, near Douentza in Central Mali, on Thursday resulted in the death of a Togolese peacekeeper and ...

UP: Kidnapped boy's body found after 20 days, one suspect held

The body of a four-and-half-year-old boy was found in Greater Noida on Saturday, more than a fortnight after his kidnapping, with the police arresting one of the two suspects in the case, officials said.The boy lived in Surajpur area of Gre...

The Latest: Trump trial comes to standstill over witnesses

Former President Donald Trumps impeachment trial came to an abrupt standstill after a majority of senators voted to consider calling witnesses about the deadly storming of the Capitol.Even senators seemed confused by the sudden turn of even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021