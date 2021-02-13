SP forms panel to probe 'custodial' death of youth in UP's Jaunpur

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday constituted an 11-member panel to investigate into the alleged custodial death of a youth in the Jaunpur’s Buxa area.

The team was constituted on the directions of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

The team led by the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, will visit Jaunpur on Sunday to meet the family Kishan Yadav, alias Pujari, who died in police custody, Chaudhary said.

Kishan Yadav was taken into custody on Thursday night for questioning in a loot case and had died under mysterious circumstances. The incident had triggered protests by locals who blocked a national highway and indulged in stone pelting, leading to injuries to several policemen.

Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar had ordered the suspension of three policemen, including the in-charge of the Buxa police station, and announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Later, the Buxa SHO, SOG in-charge and other policemen were booked for murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)