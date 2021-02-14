Maharashtra: 2 workers injured in fire at drug unit in Tarapur

Two workers have been injured ina fire that broke out at a drug manufacturing unit at Tarapurin Maharashtra's Palghar district, a fire official said onSunday.

The blaze erupted around 11.30 am on Saturday at thedrug unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial DevelopmentCorporation (MIDC) area at Boisar in Tarapur, he said.

Two workers suffered burns in the blaze, the officialfrom MIDC Boisar fire station said.

One of them, who was seriously injured, was admittedto a local hospital, while the other one was discharged afterbeing given first aid, he said.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and theflames were doused within a couple of hours, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, hesaid.

