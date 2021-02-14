3 of family mowed down by dumper in Bengal

Three members of afamily were mowed down by a speeding dumper on NationalHighway 2 in West Bengal's Purba Barddhaman district onSunday, police said.

One person was also injured in the incident that tookplace outside Alisha bus stand, they said.

The incident took place as the daily-wagers werecrossing the highway to catch a bus to their workplace inBankura district when a Kolkata-bound dumper ran over them andfled the spot, a police officer said.

The three family members, including a couple and theirdaughter-in-law, were taken to a state-run hospital, wheredoctors declared them dead, the officer said.

The other injured woman has been admitted to ahospital in Alisha area, he added.

