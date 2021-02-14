Left Menu

Maha: Refused money for liquor, man kills brother in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-02-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 12:48 IST
Police have registered a case ofagainst a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his elderbrother after the latter refused to give him money to buyliquor here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at the victim'shouse in Wagle Estate area of Thane city.

After the 23-year-old victim refused to give money,the accused, in a fit of anger, hit him on the head with aheavy stone. The victim died on the spot, the official fromWagle Estate police station said.

The accused fled from the house after the incident.

Later, after being alerted, the police reached thespot and sent the body for postmortem.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal CodeSection 302 (murder) and efforts are on to nab the accused,the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

