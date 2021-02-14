Left Menu

Naidu pays homage to martyrs of Pulwama attack

New Delhi, Feb 14 PTI Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack, saying he stood in solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones in the incident.Two years ago on this day, Pakistan-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out the dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles resulting in the death of 40 jawans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 13:11 IST
Naidu pays homage to martyrs of Pulwama attack

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack, saying he stood in solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones in the incident.

Two years ago on this day, Pakistan-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out the dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles resulting in the death of 40 jawans. ''I join the nation in paying my humble tributes to the CRPF personnel who were martyred in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack. The grateful nation will always remember their patriotism & supreme sacrifice,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

''My solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones in the attack,'' the vice president said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Japans Health Ministry said on Sunday it has officially approved Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the first such approval in the country as it steps up efforts to tame a third wave of infections in the run-up to the Summer Olympic Games.The mo...

PM launches several crores worth projects in TN, says they are

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSunday inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extensionand laid the foundation stone for several other infrastructureprojects in different sectors, including railways, in TamilNadu, describing them as symb...

Congress fights polls to help BJP win, alleges Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister ManishSisodia on Sunday alleged the Congress fights elections tohelp the BJP win, and asserted the main contest in theupcoming local body polls in Gujarat is between the ruling BJPand the Aam Aadmi Party.Talking ...

Tennis-'I'm not a machine', third seed Thiem slumps out

Third seed Dominic Thiem slumped out of the Australian Open in lacklustre fashion on Sunday, complaining of undisclosed physical issues after being thrashed 6-4 6-4 6-0 in the fourth round by Grigor Dimitrov. The U.S. Open champion, who cam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021