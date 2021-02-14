Left Menu

Navi Mumbai cop commits suicide with service revolver

An assistant inspector with NaviMumbai police on Sunday afternoon allegedly committed suicideusing his service revolver, an official said.API Bhushan Pawar was attached to APMC police stationand shot himself with a single round in the chest in hiscabin, and colleagues rushed him to MGM Hospital in Vashiwhere he died, he said.The API was on leave for the last two months butarrived in office on Sunday and took the extreme step.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 14:55 IST
An assistant inspector with NaviMumbai police on Sunday afternoon allegedly committed suicideusing his service revolver, an official said.

API Bhushan Pawar was attached to APMC police stationand shot himself with a single round in the chest in hiscabin, and colleagues rushed him to MGM Hospital in Vashiwhere he died, he said.

''The API was on leave for the last two months butarrived in office on Sunday and took the extreme step. He wasreportedly under depression. A probe to find out the exactcause is underway,'' Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of PoliceSuresh Mengade said.

