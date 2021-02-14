Left Menu

Maha: Drugs worth 21 lakh seized from man having 19 cases

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 16:12 IST
Maha: Drugs worth 21 lakh seized from man having 19 cases

A 32-year-old man having 19criminal cases against him has been arrested following seizureof mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 21 lakh from hispossession in Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused, Abdul Aziz Abdul Hamid Shaikh, was nabbedon Saturday from 90 Feet Road in Dharavi area when he startedrunning away after seeing officials of the police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) patrolling there, he said.

Sleuths of the ANC's Worli unit caught him and seized210 gm of mephedrone worth around Rs 21 lakh from hispossession, the official said.

Mephedrone, also known as MD, is a synthetic stimulantand banned under the Narcotic Drugs and PsychotropicSubstances (NDPS) Act.

During a probe into the matter, the police came toknow that Shaikh already had 19 cases registered against himin Mumbai, including for murder, robbery and under theProtection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, theANC official said.

The accused had also been externed from Mumbai thrice,he said.

A case has now been registered against him under theNDPS Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Life hasn't been easy for me but I've been harder on it: Manya Singh on journey to Miss India

People like us dont even dream, and youre thinking of Miss India crown Manya Singhs recalls the reaction of her parents who were gobsmacked when she shared her desire to win the title with them. But Singh said she wanted to be a voice of wo...

Turkey says 13 of its citizens killed by militants in N.Iraq

Troops have found the bodies of 13 Turkish citizens abducted by Kurdish insurgents in a cave complex in northern Iraq, the Turkish defense minister said Sunday.Hulusi Akar said 12 of the victims were shot in the head and one died of a shoul...

Alpine skiing-Austria's Kriechmayr wins men's downhill for golden double

Austrias Vincent Kriechmayr won Sundays showcase mens downhill by the slimmest of margins at the Alpine skiing world championships to complete a rare speed double on Italian snow. The 29-year-old, who won the mens super-G on Thursday, beat ...

Tourism sector in India has grown well during last five years. In the World Tourism Index, India's ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th, says PM Modi at a function in Kochi.

Tourism sector in India has grown well during last five years. In the World Tourism Index, Indias ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th, says PM Modi at a function in Kochi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021