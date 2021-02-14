Nation proud of Indian diaspora in the Gulf, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSunday reached out to the Indian diaspora in the Gulf,particularly a large number of Keralites working there, sayingthe country is proud of them and assured them of hisgovernment's full support.

Referring to the plight of Indians who were languishing injails in the Gulf countries, the Prime Minister, whileaddressing a programme after inaugurating variousinfrastructure projects here, said governments of many gulfnations have over the last few years released several suchIndians aftet the intervention of his government.

''Our government will always speak up for such people'',Modi said.

The Prime Minister thanked the governments of variousgulf nations for their sensitive approach on this subject.

''The Gulf kingdoms responded to my personal appeals andtook special care of our community'', he said. Recalling his previous visits to the Gulf countries,including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Bahrain, the PrimeMinister said he had shared meals and interacted with them.

Modi said India is proud of its diaspora in the Gulf.

He said over 50 lakh Indians who were stranded in foreigncountries due to COVID-19 pandemic had come back home underthe 'Vande Bharat Mission.' ''Many of them were from Kerala. It was our government'shonour to serve them at such a sensitive time'', Modi said.

The PM said the Gulf countries are giving priority to thereturn of Indians to the region.

''We've set up air bubbles to facilitate that process.

Indians working in the gulf should know they have full supportof our government'', Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)