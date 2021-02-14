U.S embassy in Myanmar cautions its citizens after reports of military movements

The U.S embassy in Myanmar urged its citizens to "shelter-in-place" on Sunday, citing reports of military movements in the commercial capital Yangon, after armored vehicles were sighted there for the first time since the Feb. 1 military coup.

The embassy also said there was a "possibility of telecommunications interruptions overnight between 1:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)