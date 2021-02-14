Left Menu

Hours after leaving home, 3 teenage boys rescued from train

Three teenage boys residing inNagpur, who had left home without informing their parents,were rescued within hours from a long-distance train, a policeofficial said on Sunday.The boys had left home on Saturday morning and wererescued from the Mumbai-bound train at Nasik Road railwaystation, an official said.These three boys had got addicted to a mobile game.According to their parents, they could always be seen playingthe game on their phones.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:15 IST
Hours after leaving home, 3 teenage boys rescued from train

Three teenage boys residing inNagpur, who had left home without informing their parents,were rescued within hours from a long-distance train, a policeofficial said on Sunday.

The boys had left home on Saturday morning and wererescued from the Mumbai-bound train at Nasik Road railwaystation, an official said.

''These three boys had got addicted to a mobile game.

According to their parents, they could always be seen playingthe game on their phones. Early on Saturday, these kids got uparound 5 am and left their respective homes without intimatingtheir parents,'' the official said.

''The parents initially thought that their child hasgone for a morning walk. When none of the boys returned homeby 9 am, their parents tried to contact them on their mobilephones, but they were switched off. After that, their parentsapproached Rana Pratap Nagar police station and lodged acomplaint,'' he said.

The police immediately swung into action. While goingthrough the CCTV footage recorded at the Nagpur railwaystation, they found the three children getting into a train.

Accordingly, they alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP)and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

''The police found the boys travelling in the Mumbai-bound train, following which they were deboarded. Theirparents were informed about them. The children are now beingbrought back,'' he said.

According to police, one of the boys had earlier toldhis parents that he would be going to Mumbai to take part inmobile game contest.

Further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Bagan get their way late, reclaim top spot

After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Roy Krishnas late strike 85 was the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. The win propelled ATKMB to...

Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal

The Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors on Sunday to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures.Without extraordinary powers, Prime Minister Andrej Babi...

Law and order in Kashmir improved a lot since abrogation of Article 370 provisions: CRPF officer

The law-and-order situation in Kashmir has improved a lot since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, a top CRPF officer said on Sunday.He asserted that security forces have changed their standard operating procedures, equipment and tra...

Wasn't privileged to dream, but didn't want to live a simple life: Manya Singh on Miss India win

At 14, she ran away from her UP home to Mumbai, the city of dreams, to make something of her life and at 20, Manya Singh, Miss India 2020 runner-up, believes she hasnt just won a crown but earned herself a halo. While the challenge for her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021