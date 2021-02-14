Hours after leaving home, 3 teenage boys rescued from train

Three teenage boys residing inNagpur, who had left home without informing their parents,were rescued within hours from a long-distance train, a policeofficial said on Sunday.

The boys had left home on Saturday morning and wererescued from the Mumbai-bound train at Nasik Road railwaystation, an official said.

''These three boys had got addicted to a mobile game.

According to their parents, they could always be seen playingthe game on their phones. Early on Saturday, these kids got uparound 5 am and left their respective homes without intimatingtheir parents,'' the official said.

''The parents initially thought that their child hasgone for a morning walk. When none of the boys returned homeby 9 am, their parents tried to contact them on their mobilephones, but they were switched off. After that, their parentsapproached Rana Pratap Nagar police station and lodged acomplaint,'' he said.

The police immediately swung into action. While goingthrough the CCTV footage recorded at the Nagpur railwaystation, they found the three children getting into a train.

Accordingly, they alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP)and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

''The police found the boys travelling in the Mumbai-bound train, following which they were deboarded. Theirparents were informed about them. The children are now beingbrought back,'' he said.

According to police, one of the boys had earlier toldhis parents that he would be going to Mumbai to take part inmobile game contest.

Further investigation is on.

