Left Menu

Bengaluru students give samplings to cops in symbolic protest in support of Disha Ravi

Students in Bengaluru hold a symbolic protest in support of "climate activist" Disha Ravi who was arrested by Delhi police on Saturday in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:57 IST
Bengaluru students give samplings to cops in symbolic protest in support of Disha Ravi
Visuals from the video.. Image Credit: ANI

Students in Bengaluru hold a symbolic protest in support of "climate activist" Disha Ravi who was arrested by Delhi police on Saturday in Bengaluru. In a video circulated on social media on Sunday, a protester has seen handing over saplings to a police officer and asked how she was allowed to arrest by Delhi police without informing Bengaluru police.

Delhi court today remanded 21-year-old "climate activist" Disha Ravi to five days police custody following her arrest in connection with allegedly spreading a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha of Patiala House Courts Complex here allowed Delhi Police to quiz Disha Ravi for five days.

Ravi is a "climate activist" residing in Bengaluru and was allegedly involved in editing and disseminating the "toolkit" on social media. Delhi Police Cyber Cell had arrested Disha Ravi on Saturday for her alleged role in spreading a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest.

According to the Delhi Police officials, Disha is a key lead in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the "toolkit" and spreading it further. Last week, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms. The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the "toolkit'.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Chopra's dreamy picture with hubby Nick Jonas

International star Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Valentines Day. The Padmaavat actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a picture posing along with hubby Nick Jonas. She...

ISL 7: Bagan get their way late, reclaim top spot

After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Roy Krishnas late strike 85 was the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. The win propelled ATKMB to...

Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal

The Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors on Sunday to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures.Without extraordinary powers, Prime Minister Andrej Babi...

Law and order in Kashmir improved a lot since abrogation of Article 370 provisions: CRPF officer

The law-and-order situation in Kashmir has improved a lot since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, a top CRPF officer said on Sunday.He asserted that security forces have changed their standard operating procedures, equipment and tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021