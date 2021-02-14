Labourer dies as machine falls on him

Labourer dies as machine falls on himPTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 23:32 IST
A 32-year-old labourer died and another two were seriously injured on Sunday after a machine fell on them during well-digging work in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, police said.
The accident occurred in Karila village, they said.
Talbehat Circle officer (CO) Devendra Singh said work was under way to increase the depth of a well, when the machine fell on the labourer, Harikrishna Kushwaha, who died on the spot.
The injured were admitted to the medical college in Jhansi, the CO said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem.
Police are probing the matter, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harikrishna Kushwaha
- Uttar
- Circle
- Jhansi
- Karila village
- Devendra Singh
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand govt increases excise duty on liquor to 20 pc
Shivalik arboretum opened for public in Uttarakhand
Artistes of award winning Uttarakhand tableau team to get cash prizes
Road accident in Uttar Pradesh, 15 injured
Sanction Putin's inner circle to trigger Kremlin infighting, says Navalny ally