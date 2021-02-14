Labourer dies as machine falls on him

A 32-year-old labourer died and another two were seriously injured on Sunday after a machine fell on them during well-digging work in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, police said.

The accident occurred in Karila village, they said.

Talbehat Circle officer (CO) Devendra Singh said work was under way to increase the depth of a well, when the machine fell on the labourer, Harikrishna Kushwaha, who died on the spot.

The injured were admitted to the medical college in Jhansi, the CO said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem.

Police are probing the matter, he said.

