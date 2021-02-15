Left Menu

Nigeria's president calls for calm after clashes in southwest Oyo state

Nigeria's president appealed for calm on Sunday following reports of intercommunal violence between ethnic groups at a market in the southwestern state of Oyo. Clashes between traders from the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups broke out on Saturday at Shasha market in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo, the state governor's spokesman said.

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 15-02-2021 05:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 05:25 IST
Nigeria's president calls for calm after clashes in southwest Oyo state

Nigeria's president appealed for calm on Sunday following reports of intercommunal violence between ethnic groups at a market in the southwestern state of Oyo. Clashes between traders from the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups broke out on Saturday at Shasha market in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo, the state governor's spokesman said. Most Yoruba live in southwestern Nigeria, while the Hausa are concentrated in northern states.

Tensions have increased in southwestern states in recent weeks amid claims by public figures that nomadic cattle herders from the mainly northern Fulani ethnic group are carrying out violent crimes, which the pastoralists have denied. Many of the herders have moved south in search of dwindling grazing land. Usman Yako, chair of the Hausa traders association at Shasha market, told Reuters by telephone at least 11 people from his ethnic group were killed in clashes at the market on Friday and Saturday that followed an argument between Yoruba and Hausa traders.

President Muhammadu Buhari appealed on Twitter to religious and traditional leaders, as well as elected leaders, "to join hands with the federal government to ensure that communities in their domain are not splintered along ethnic and other primordial lines". "We will not allow any ethnic or religious groups to stoke up hatred and violence against other groups," he wrote.

Oyo state police did not immediately respond to calls requesting comment. "The attacks, which led to the loss of lives and properties, must be investigated and perpetrators brought to justice," rights group Amnesty International said in a statement, referring to the violence at Shasha market.

Nigeria's security forces are already stretched by armed gangs of kidnappers in the northwest and an Islamist militant insurgency in the northeast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 174,207 -health ministry

Mexicos health ministry on Sunday reported 436 new deaths from coronavirus in the country, bringing the toll to 174,207.Also Read Health News Roundup China sees new COVID-19 cases drop to lowest in a month Mexico reports 5,448 new confirmed...

Biden to discuss pandemic, economy and China in Friday G7 meeting

President Joe Biden will hold his first event with other leaders from the Group of Seven nations in a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the world economy and dealing with China, the White House said on Sunday. T...

WRAPUP 1-Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests

Security forces in Myanmar deployed with armoured vehicles in major cities and cut internet access on Monday after protests over this months coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi drew hundreds of thousands onto the stree...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesArgentinas vice-president pushes for delay to IMF debt deal httpson.ft.com3jVYFZO Carlos Menem,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021