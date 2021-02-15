Maharashtra: 2 injured in firing outside bar in Palghar

Two people have been injured infiring by some unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Palghardistrict, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday whenthe assailants fired four rounds outside a bar in Nallasoparaarea, an official from Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar policecontrol room said.

Two people received injuries in the firing and theywere admitted to a local hospital, he said.

The assailants fled from the spot, the official said,without divulging any further details about the incident.

Search is on for the accused and a case has beenregistered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Codeand the Arms Act, he added.

