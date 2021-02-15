Left Menu

Canada launches 58-nation initiative to stop arbitrary detentions

Canada on Monday launched a 58-nation initiative to stop countries from detaining foreign citizens for diplomatic leverage, a practice that Ottawa and Washington say China and others are using. Foreign ministers signed a non-binding declaration to denounce what Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau called unacceptable behavior.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 14:30 IST
Canada launches 58-nation initiative to stop arbitrary detentions
Representative Image Image Credit:

Canada on Monday launched a 58-nation initiative to stop countries from detaining foreign citizens for diplomatic leverage, a practice that Ottawa and Washington say China and others are using.

Foreign ministers signed a non-binding declaration to denounce what Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau called unacceptable behavior. "Taking people from their families and using them as bargaining chips is both illegal and immoral," he said by phone, calling the effort the first of its kind.

Other signatories include Japan, Britain, Australia and virtually all members of the 27-nation European Union. The declaration does not target any nation. Garneau said it was designed to increase diplomatic pressure on countries that detain foreigners as well as others who might want to do so.

But a Canadian official said the initiative had been sparked by concern over arrests of foreigners by China, Iran, Russia and North Korea. Even before the declaration was formally released, the Global Times, a Chinese state-backed newspaper, cited unnamed experts as saying the initiative was "an aggressive and ill-considered attack designed to provoke China".

Ottawa is locked in a dispute with Beijing, which detained two Canadians in 2018 after Vancouver police picked up a senior Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive on a U.S. warrant. Canada denounces what it calls "hostage diplomacy" while China insists the two cases are not linked. Among the signatories is the United States. Last week the State Department called for the release of the two Canadians and rejected China's "use of coercion as a political tool".

The Canadian official said the declaration could help put pressure on Beijing. "We want to make them feel a little uncomfortable. We want them to know that a lot of countries think this practice is unacceptable and hopefully over time it does contribute to a change in behavior," said the official, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Last December the British parliament's foreign affairs committee called on the government to declare Iran's "arbitrary detention of foreign nationals" as hostage-taking. British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 and sentenced to five years after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran's clerical establishment.

The Canadian initiative was started last year by Francois-Philippe Champagne, Garneau's predecessor. Champagne, now innovation minister, said by working together nations could better focus attention on the detainees. "Their liberty may have been stolen but their voices won't be silenced," he said by phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After Amazon moves SC, Future Group says will defend the matter

Future Retail Ltd FRL on Monday said Amazon has approached the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court order that vacated the status quo on Future Groups proposed Rs 24,713 crore-deal with Reliance Industries.In a filing to stock exchanges...

Alpine skiing - Shiffrin, Italians take charge in women's combined

Host nation Italy put themselves in the driving seat for a first podium finish in the Alpine skiing world championship after Federica Brignone and Elena Curtoni topped the first leg of the womens combined event on Monday. Brignone clinched ...

France's vaccine chief says J&J's vaccine to get green light in Europe soon

French vaccination chief Alain Fischer reiterated on Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson Johnson should be approved in Europe soon.Fischer told French BFM television that the vaccine could be rolled out in Frances vaccina...

Toolkit case: Activists, environmentalists demand release of Disha Ravi

Social activists and environmentalists have called for immediate release of climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in the toolkit document case, and asked the government to stop targeting Indias youth.They have also demanded dropping...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021