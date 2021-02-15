Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi's Jeddah, Abha airports

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi's Jeddah, Abha airportsReuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-02-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:57 IST
A military spokesman for Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said the group had attacked and hit Saudi Arabia's Abha and Jeddah airports on Monday with two drones.
In a statement on Twitter, spokesman Yahya Sarea said operations at the airports were stopped for two hours as a result. There was no immediate confirmation of the attack from Saudi authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
