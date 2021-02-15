Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi's Jeddah, Abha airports

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-02-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:57 IST
Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi's Jeddah, Abha airports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A military spokesman for Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said the group had attacked and hit Saudi Arabia's Abha and Jeddah airports on Monday with two drones.

In a statement on Twitter, spokesman Yahya Sarea said operations at the airports were stopped for two hours as a result. There was no immediate confirmation of the attack from Saudi authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ready to offer job, financial support to family of deceased DYFI activist: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday said her government is ready toprovide financial support to family members of DYFI activistMaidul Islam Midda, who succumbed to injuries sustained duringa clash between police and members ...

Sale of chicken banned in Badaun after bird flu detected in sample from shop

A sample from a chicken shop in Bilsi tehsil here tested positive for bird flu following which the sale of chicken has been banned in a 10-kilometre radius, officials said on Monday.Samples are also being collected from chicken shops and po...

Thane court denies bail to 5 who attacked, abused escort team

Five undertrials who had attackedand abused a police team while being brought back to jailafter a hearing two years ago were denied bail by a Thanecourt, an official said on Monday.In his order of last last month, the copy of which wasmade ...

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala to make history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is set to receive unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Org...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021