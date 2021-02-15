Left Menu

Military conflict in South Asia could endanger regional stability, hurt global trade flows: Qureshi

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-02-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:27 IST
Military conflict in South Asia could endanger regional stability, hurt global trade flows: Qureshi

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that any military conflict in South Asia could endanger stability in a region that is critical for global trade flows and security.

Addressing the 9th International Maritime Conference (IMC 21) in Karachi, Qureshi also said that the Indian Ocean offers promising potential for mutual cooperation and collaboration.

''The international community needs to be cognizant of the fact that any military conflict in South Asia could endanger stability in a region that is critical for global trade flows and security,'' he said.

The foreign minister also alleged that India has nuclearised the Indian Ocean and was continuing to induct advanced weapons systems and naval delivery platforms.

''The Indian Ocean offers promising potential for mutual cooperation and collaboration but geo-strategic competition and the pursuit of military dominance by some States have gravely jeopardised that potential,'' he said.

Qureshi said Pakistan is an important stakeholder in the Indian Ocean security framework, which includes counter-piracy as well as human trafficking and narcotics smuggling.

''In the light of these developments, Pakistan will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure its security and to maintain credible minimum deterrence,'' he said.

He said the Pakistan Navy continued to maintain a robust security posture along the coast and in the regional seas, in order to prevent nefarious elements from illicit activities in the maritime domain.

He said Pakistan recognised the importance of safeguarding the world’s oceans to promote the prudent use of marine resources for socio-economic development, while ensuring environmental sustainability.

''We are ready to cooperate and collaborate with other friendly nations and partners around the world, to realise this goal for mutual benefit of the entire humanity,'' he said.

He said Pakistan was an important maritime state with an over one thousand kilometer long coastline and its maritime zones were richly endowed with living and non-living resources.

Qureshi said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and development of the Gwadar Port were game-changing projects that would further enhance the geo-economic significance of Pakistan.

He said the Gwadar Port has the potential to develop into a full-fledged regional hub and a trans-shipment port.

The IMC 21 organised under the aegis of Pakistan Navy coincided with the 7th multinational naval exercise Aman-2021. It is themed on 'Development of Blue Economy under a Secure and Sustainable Environment: A Shared Future for Western Indian Ocean Region'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants 5-day bail to journalist to visit ailing mother in Kerala

The Supreme Court Monday granted 5-day interim bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being allegedly gang-raped, to visit his ailing mother.A bench headed by Chief Justic...

Renault's SUV Kiger priced between Rs 5.45-9.55 lakh

French automaker Renault on Monday said its SUV Kiger will be priced between Rs 5.45-9.55 lakh ex-showroom all-India.The company also announced bookings for the new SUV from Monday. The booking can be made through its extensive dealership n...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares hit fresh peak, oil up on Middle East tensions

Global shares rose for the 11th day in a row to reach a fresh peak on optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and new fiscal aid from Washington, while tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high.As more people are vacc...

Ready to offer job, financial support to family of deceased DYFI activist: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday said her government is ready toprovide financial support to family members of DYFI activistMaidul Islam Midda, who succumbed to injuries sustained duringa clash between police and members ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021