Thane court denies bail to 5 who attacked, abused escort team

Five undertrials who had attackedand abused a police team while being brought back to jailafter a hearing two years ago were denied bail by a Thanecourt, an official said on Monday.

In his order of last last month, the copy of which wasmade available now, Additional Session Judge Shailendra Tambesaid Amjad Yusuf Pathan, Imran Immukalya Ibrahim Sayyed,Bhushan Ganpat More, Irshad Shaikh and Baban Wani did notdeserve bail at this point of the trial, the official said.

The five had attacked and abused a police team whichwas escorting them back to jail after a court hearing on March6, 2019.

The provocation was that the escort team had rightlyrefused the kin of one of the undertrials to hand over homecooked food, the official added.

