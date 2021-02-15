Left Menu

Iran says U.S. move to seize oil shipment is 'act of piracy'

Iran said on Monday that a U.S. move this month to seize a cargo of oil on the grounds that it came from Tehran was an act of piracy, adding that the shipment did not belong to the Iranian government.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:45 IST
Iran says U.S. move to seize oil shipment is 'act of piracy'

Iran said on Monday that a U.S. move this month to seize a cargo of oil on the grounds that it came from Tehran was an act of piracy, adding that the shipment did not belong to the Iranian government. Washington filed a lawsuit earlier this month to seize the cargo, alleging that Iran sought to mask the origin of the oil by transferring it to several vessels before it ended up aboard the Liberian-flagged Achilleas tanker destined for China.

Washington said the cargo contravened U.S. terrorism regulations. "This shipment does not belong to the Iranian government. It belongs to the private sector," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

He did not elaborate on what he meant by the private sector. The Achilleas last reported its position on Sunday as anchored within the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area, which is outside the U.S. Gulf port of Galveston, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed on Monday.

A U.S. official said last week that Washington had sold more than a million barrels of Iranian fuel seized under its sanctions programme last year. Tensions have mounted between Washington and Tehran since 2018, when former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers and reimposed sanctions on the country.

U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to revive the nuclear deal if Tehran returns to full compliance with the accord. "It is very unfortunate that such an act of piracy is happening under the new U.S. administration ... a solution should be found to stop such acts of piracy by anyone for any reason," the spokesman Khatibzadeh added. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in London Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Umalusi approves release of 2020 NSC examination results

After a strenuous academic year, Umalusi, the Quality Council in General and Further Education and Training has approved the release of the 2020 National Senior Certificate NSC examination results.Over the past three weeks, members of the U...

Health News Roundup: Guinea tracks potential Ebola contacts, says can overcome new outbreak; What you need to know about the coronavirus right now and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Guinea tracks potential Ebola contacts, says can overcome new outbreakGuinea is tracking down people who potentially came in contact with Ebola patients and will rush out vaccines to the ...

Vietnamese province reimposes stay at home order in coronavirus battle

Vietnam on Monday reintroduced stay at home measures in the northern province of Hai Duong after it reported dozens of COVID-19 cases there every day since a new outbreak last month. Having stayed clear of the virus for nearly two months, V...

Assam springboard of India's Act East Policy: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister SJaishankar on Monday said, Assam is the springboard ofIndias Act East Policy and for making it successful andattracting investments, there is need for all-rounddevelopment of the state.The minister, accompanied by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021