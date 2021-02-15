Man kills wife as she objects to his extra-marital affair;held

A 30-year-old man has beenarrested for allegedly killing his wife here in Maharashtraafter she objected to his love affair with another woman,police said on Monday.

The couple was married for just 40 days, an officialsaid.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when the victimDipti picked up a quarrel with her husband Arvind Nagmoti,after she found recordings of his calls with another woman theprevious day.

During the quarrel, Nagmoti smothered Dipti to deathusing a pillow, the official said.

The incident came to light after Dipti's parentsvisited her house in Nagpur on Sunday to check on her, headded.

A case of murder has been registered.

