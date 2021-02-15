NATO's Afghanistan withdrawal depends on violence levels, Stoltenberg says
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on the Taliban on Monday to reduce violence in Afghanistan and said any possible withdrawal of troops would be based on the situation on the ground. "Our common goal is clear: Afghanistan should never again serve as a haven for terrorists to attack our homelands," Stoltenberg told a news conference. "While no ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:52 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on the Taliban on Monday to reduce violence in Afghanistan and said any possible withdrawal of troops would be based on the situation on the ground.
"Our common goal is clear: Afghanistan should never again serve as a haven for terrorists to attack our homelands," Stoltenberg told a news conference. "While no ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary. We will not leave before the time is right."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
