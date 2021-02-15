Left Menu

No coercive action against Jha over FIR against web series: Raj HC to police

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:06 IST
No coercive action against Jha over FIR against web series: Raj HC to police

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday ordered police to take “no coercive action” against Bollywood film director Prakash Jha over an FIR lodged against him allegedly for hurting Dalit sentiments by “objectionable” depiction of the community in his web series ‘Ashram’.

A Jodhpur bench of the high court gave the relief to the noted film director till the next hearing of his plea for quashing of FIR lodged against him at the Luni police station in Jodhpur.

A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Garg also issued notices to the complainant and the state government seeking their replies to Jha’s plea within six weeks. The FIR against Jha was lodged on the complaint objecting to a scene in the first episode of the web series that shows some upper caste people insulting and humiliating a Dalit community bridegroom proceeding in his wedding procession on a horse.

Taking exception to the scene, the complainant had said that such a scene has not only insulted and humiliated the Dalit community but has also sought to encourage such abusive behaviour of the upper caste people. In the FIR against Jha, stringent charges under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 too have been invoked.

Seeking the court’s order for quashing of the FIR, Jha’s counsel Nishant Bora argued that the police did not have to invoke the stringent charges under the SC/ST Act as it was not a real case of anyone insulting anyone but only the portrayal of a fictional situation.

Over the ‘Ashram’ web series, in which actor Bobby Deol has been cast in the central character of a self-styled godman, convicted to life imprisonment for raping a minor in his Ashram in a Jodhpur district village, Jha is also facing another plea pending before a Jodhpur court.

In the second plea, filed before the Jodhpur’s additional district and sessions judge, Jha has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments for allegedly depicting its religious saints in a bad light.

“The saint’s portrayal as a rapist, corrupt and drug dealer has diminished the place, saints hold for Hindus”, the complainant argued. The court, however, has refused to direct police to file an FIR and issued notices to Jha and Deol, seeking their replies to the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Toolkit case: Lawyer, green activist move HC for transit bail

An advocate and an environmentalactivist on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking transitanticipatory bail after they were named as suspects in a casefiled by the Delhi police with regard to the toolkit sharedby climate activist Greta ...

PM to lay foundation stone of King Suheldev's statue in Bahraich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a statue of warrior King Suheldev in Bahraich on Tuesday to commemorate his birth anniversary.The prime minister, who will be addressing the people via video conference, will als...

Three shops demolished, 12 others sealed in Jammu

Acting against alleged unauthorised constructions in the city, the Jammu Municipal Corporation JMC on Monday demolished three shops and sealed 12 others, an official said.The three shops were razed to the ground by the enforcement staff of ...

Congo's president appoints head of mining company as new PM

By Stanis BujakeraKINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb 15 Reuters - C ongos President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the head of the state mining company Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday, the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021