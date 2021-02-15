GRSE delivers fast patrol vessel to Seychelles Coast Guard

Defence PSU Garden ReachShipbuilders and Engineers Ltd delivered a fast patrol vesselto the Coast Guard of Seychelles on Monday, an official said.

SCGS 'Zoroaster', built by GRSE, is a powerful, fuel-efficient platform designed to perform multipurposeoperations, including patrolling, anti-smuggling, anti-poaching and search and rescue, the official said.

With a maximum speed of 34 knots and an endurance ofmore than 1,500 nautical miles, the 50-metre long fast patrolvessel with a waterjet propulsion system and advancedcontrols, has the capability to undertake maritime missions ofthe Seychelles Coast Guard, the GRSE official said.

The ship, which can accommodate 35 personnel, isfitted with a 40/60 gun as the main armament.

