Two children, aged 6 and 8, run over by truck after falling off motorcycle in UP

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:34 IST
Two children, aged six and eight, were run over by a speeding truck here on Monday evening after they fell off a motorcycle that lost control after hitting a bicycle, police said.

Vishambhar Bind was returning from a market on his motorcycle with his wife and sons, Deepak and Sandeep, riding pillion, Station House Officer of Aurai police station Srikant Rai said.

As the two-wheeler hit the bicycle and lost control, all four riders fell off it. While Bind and his wife fell on the side of the road, the children fell in the middle of it and were run over, the police said.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination, and the driver of the truck was arrested, the SHO said.

