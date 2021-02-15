Brazil Governor Joao Doria hospitalized for routine tests, hospital says

Brazil Governor Joao Doria hospitalized for routine tests, hospital saysReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:16 IST
Joao Doria, the governor of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, was hospitalized on Monday for routine tests, the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement, without giving further details.
Doria's office said the tests were routine, and he was doing all the tests in one go due to having a very tight schedule.
