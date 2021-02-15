Left Menu

France says will keep supporting struggle for democracy in Myanmar

The deployment of armoured vehicles in several cities and increasing use of violence was of serious concern, the spokeswoman added. "Together with its European and international partners, France will continue to support the people of Myanmar in their struggle for democracy and the rule of law," spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:45 IST
France will keep supporting the people of Myanmar in their struggle for democracy, a spokeswoman for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. The deployment of armoured vehicles in several cities and increasing use of violence was of serious concern, the spokeswoman added.

"Together with its European and international partners, France will continue to support the people of Myanmar in their struggle for democracy and the rule of law," spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement. Protesters in Myanmar kept up demands for the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and an end to military rule on Monday despite the deployment of armoured vehicles and more soldiers on the streets.

