Slovenian centre-right government survives no-confidence vote

The Slovenian centre-right government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa survived a no-confidence vote on Monday as 40 deputies in the 90-seat parliament, six short of a majority, supported the motion submitted by the leftist opposition.

Five opposition parties submitted the no-confidence motion last week saying the government was inefficient in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic and being undemocratic, including by jeopardising media freedom.

The regular general election in Slovenia is due next year.

