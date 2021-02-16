Left Menu

Alleged Islamic State militant among 3 New Zealanders caught by Turkish forces

Three New Zealanders, including a woman alleged to be a member of Islamic State, have been caught trying to enter Turkey illegally from Syria, Turkish authorities said on Monday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 16-02-2021 02:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 02:41 IST
Alleged Islamic State militant among 3 New Zealanders caught by Turkish forces

Three New Zealanders, including a woman alleged to be a member of Islamic State, have been caught trying to enter Turkey illegally from Syria, Turkish authorities said on Monday. The New Zealand nationals were caught by border guards in the Reyhanlı district in the southern province of Hatay, bordering war-torn Syria, Turkey's Ministry of National Defence said on its official Twitter account.

"Three New Zealand nationals trying to enter our country illegally from Syria were caught by our border guards," it said in a tweet. A 26-year-old woman named 'S.A.' who was among those caught "was identified as a DAESH (Islamic State) terrorist wanted with a 'blue notice'," the tweet said.

An Interpol blue notice is issued to collect additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime. New Zealand's foreign ministry confirmed it was aware of the issue but offered no further details on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Closing the gap to Mercedes is McLaren's main target

McLaren say closing the yawning gap to Formula One champions Mercedes is their main aim for the season after finishing third last year.Mercedes won 13 of the 17 races last season, and have taken both titles for the last seven years, while o...

Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 5

Rockets struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq late Monday, killing one U.S.-led coalition contractor and wounding more, Iraqi security and coalition officials reported, sparking fears o...

Winter storm cripples life in Texas, millions without power supply

Houstonians woke up to heaps of snow outside their homes Monday morning, with brutally cold wind chill dipping temperatures into the teens and no electricity in most areas. The entire state of Texas is under a winter storm warning. National...

Iraq rocket attack kills contractor, wounds U.S. service member - U.S. coalition

A rocket attack at a U.S.-led military base in Kurdish northern Iraq on Monday killed a civilian contractor and wounded five other people including a U.S. service member, according to initial reports, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said. It was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021