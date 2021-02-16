Left Menu

In their own blood, Mexican women demand help for victims of violence

Flora Marcelo wrote her appeal on a white wall outside the U.N. human rights office in Mexico City, using a finger dipped in her own blood: "Justice for the disappeared." At least five women joined Monday's protest, some drawing their blood with the help of a catheter, to bring attention to the plight of children and other relatives who have gone missing or been killed amid the violence of Mexico's long drug war.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 08:38 IST
In their own blood, Mexican women demand help for victims of violence

Flora Marcelo wrote her appeal on a white wall outside the U.N. human rights office in Mexico City, using a finger dipped in her own blood: "Justice for the disappeared."

At least five women joined Monday's protest, some drawing their blood with the help of a catheter, to bring attention to the plight of children and other relatives who have gone missing or been killed amid the violence of Mexico's long drug war. Marcelo, 36, has spent weeks camped outside government offices along with dozens of other women in a bid to highlight their cases. This protest was a "desperate" measure, she said.

"They don't listen to us, and I want justice for my daughter," Marcelo said as blood flowed from her arm through a slender plastic tube. Mexico has registered nearly 80,000 missing people, most of them victims of gang-related violence since the start of a "war on drugs" in 2006. Officials say around half of those could be unidentified bodies in morgues that are under-funded and ill-equipped to deal with the avalanche of homicides.

Despite a new legal framework and the establishment of a national search commission, the number of missing keeps rising. Support groups of family members, mostly mothers, have formed to search in clandestine graves scattered across the country. Marcelo's 13-year-old disappeared in October from their home in Guerrero, one of Mexico's most violent states. Several days later, her body was found, dismembered. Marcelo discerned it was her daughter from the clothes discovered nearby.

Montserrat Ramirez, also from Guerrero, said her husband disappeared in April. For Ana Maria Maldonado, more than 10 years have passed since her son went missing in Mexico City. She now wears a pin bearing his photo and the words, "Have you seen... ?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syringe shortage hampers Japan's COVID-19 vaccination roll out

Japan is scrambling to secure special syringes to maximise the number of COVID-19 vaccine shots used from each vial, but manufacturers are struggling to ramp up production quickly, raising fears that millions of doses could go waste.Japan, ...

Bayern Munich held to a draw by Arminia in a six-goal thriller

Bayern Munich were held to a 3-3 draw by Arminia in the Bundesliga here on Tuesday. The 16th-placed club, Arminia, dominated the early proceedings of the match and took a lead in just the ninth minute of the game. Michel Vlap scored the ope...

Ireland to lock horns with Netherlands before they host South Africa, Zimbabwe for limited-overs tours

Ireland is set to host Zimbabwe and South Africa for limited-overs fixtures after they play an away series against the Netherlands in June this year. Cricket Ireland has confirmed that a three-match mens ODI series against the Netherlands w...

5 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Maharashtra

As many as five people have been killed and at least five others were injured in a collision between multiple vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli last night.The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.More information is awaited...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021