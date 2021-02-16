Actor Sandeep Nahar hanged himself in bedroom of flat: Police

Actor Sandeep Nahar, who hadblamed his wife in a video and also mentioned ''politics'' hefaced in Bollywood in a ''suicide note'' posted on Facebook,killed himself by hanging in the bedroom of his flat insuburban Goregaon here, as per preliminary probe by police, anofficial said on Tuesday.

Nahar, who was in his 30s and featured in films likeAkshay Kumar's ''Kesari'' and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer ''MSDhoni'', was found unconscious at his flat on Monday evening byhis wife Kanchan and friends who took him to SVR Hospital,where he was declared dead on arrival, police had said.

Hours before his death, the actor had posted a videoand a ''suicide note'' on Facebook in which he purportedlyblamed his wife and also mentioned ''politics'' he faced inBollywood.

''Nahar was spotted hanging from the ceiling fan of hisbedroom by his wife and her friends. They brought him down andrushed him to SVR hospital in Goregaon where he was declareddead on arrival,'' the official said on Tuesday.

He said the door of Nahar's bedroom was locked frominside.

As frequent knocks by the actor's wife on the door ofthe bedroom failed to evoke any response, she called herfriends, the owner of the flat, and a key-maker, the officialsaid, adding the door was finally opened with a duplicate key.

On Tuesday, brother and father of Nahar reached theGoregaon police station to claim his body to perform his lastrites, he said.

According to the official, no complaint was lodged sofar from any side.

On the basis of a primary information, Goregaon policehas registered a case of accidental death and awaitingpostmortem report.

The official said police will record statements ofNahar's wife, as she was the first person to spot him hanging,and of others who had rushed him to hospital.

In the video posted by the actor in Hindi, he can beheard saying that he was ''frustrated'' with constant fightswith his wife and was being harassed and blackmailed by herand also by his mother-in-law.

''I would've died by suicide a long time ago but Ichose to give myself the time and hope that things would getbetter, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don'tknow what awaits me after I take this step, but I've beenthrough hell in this life.

''I have only one request, after I am gone, pleasedon't say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get hertreated,'' he said.

According to police, Nahar had probably posted thisvideo around three hours before his death on Monday.

In the ''suicide note'', purportedly written by Nahar,he mentioned about ''politics'' he faced in Bollywood,''unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in peopleworking in the industry''.

