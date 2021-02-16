Bengaluru Police Commissioner orders action against begging at traffic signals

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner on Monday issued an order to the traffic police to curb begging menace at traffic signals causing inconvenience to commuters.

"It is noticed that at busy traffic junctions, beggars and others are collecting money from motorists which is not only obstructing the smooth flow of traffic but also causing a nuisance to the commuters," Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said in a memo.

He said that law and order and traffic police should initiate joint action against such people immediately. Jurisdictional assistant commissioner of police of both the wings will be nodal officers for this purpose, under the overall supervision of the concerned DCP of the division, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)