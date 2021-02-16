India's national recovery rate from COVID-19 now at 97.32 pc

India on Tuesday recorded another landmark achievement as the national recovery rate from COVID-19 touched 97.32 per cent, among the highest in the world, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. India continues to follow the trajectory of steady decline in active cases with the country's total active caseload dropping to 1.36 lakh (1,36,872) today.

The present active caseload now consists of just 1.25 per cent of India's total positive cases. More than 1.06 crore (1,06,33,025) of people have recovered so far. A total of 11,805 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours.

India's Recovery Rate of 97.32 per cent is amongst the highest in the world. The difference between the recovered and active cases has further increased to 1,04,96,153 today. In another positive development, 31 states/Union Territories have reported recovery rate more than the national average. Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have a recovery rate of 99.88 per cent.

Seventeen states/Union Territories reported no deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Chandigarh, J&K (UT), Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Haryana, A&N Islands, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Also, six states/union territories have reported no new cases in the last 24 hours. These are Sikkim, Meghalaya, A&N Islands, Nagaland, Tripura, and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

As of February 16, 2021, till 8 am, the cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 87 lakhs. The countrywide vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2021. A total of 87,20,822 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,84,303 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 61,07,120 HCWs (1st dose), 1,60,291 healthcare workers (2nd dose) and 24,53,411 frontline workers (1st dose).

Around 81 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Five states account for 70.37 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 23. Kerala follows with 13 daily deaths and Punjab has reported 10 new deaths.

