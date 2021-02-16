Left Menu

Dutch coronavirus curfew shot down by court in blow to government

Far-reaching measures such as these need to be based on proper laws." The court said the verdict did not automatically mean the curfew would end, as that was for the government to decide.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:26 IST
Dutch coronavirus curfew shot down by court in blow to government
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Dutch government's coronavirus policy was dealt a serious blow on Tuesday when a court ordered it to scrap a controversial night-time curfew meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The court in The Hague said the measure lacked proper legal basis because the government had failed to make clear why it was necessary to use emergency powers at this stage of the pandemic. Dutch news agency ANP said the government had asked the court to suspend its verdict until an appeal was heard. The court would decide on this request later on Tuesday.

The government had said the curfew was needed to prevent a surge of new infections due to more contagious new mutations of the virus, but the court sided with an anti-lockdown group in finding it an unwarranted limitation of personal freedom. The curfew, which allows only people with a pressing need to be outdoors between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., was extended last week until at least March 3.

"The curfew is based on a law for emergency situations, where there is no time for debate with parliament," the said. "There was no such pressing need in this case. Far-reaching measures such as these need to be based on proper laws."

The court said the verdict did not automatically mean the curfew would end, as that was for the government to decide. But police would abide to the ruling, the police trade union told ANP, adding it raised questions over the validity of the almost 15,000 curfew fines handed in the past two weeks.

The curfew, the first in the Netherlands since World War Two, sparked several days of riots by anti-lockdown protesters when it was introduced on Jan. 23. The case was brought by anti-corona measures action group Viruswaarheid, which earlier suffered a string of court losses.

"We'll have a party tonight", Viruswaarheid frontman Willem Engel said on Dutch public radio. "I'm happy and relieved that justice in the Netherlands still exists."

The curfew is part of a lockdown in which bars, restaurants and non-essential stores have been closed for months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palantir reports 40% rise in fourth-quarter revenue

U.S. data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc reported a 40 rise in sales in its second quarterly results since going public in September last year.Its revenue rose to 322.1 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from a year earli...

'Reflation' trade pushes German Bund yields to 8-month highs

German 10-year bond yields hit their highest level since June on Tuesday as expectations for an economic recovery and extraordinary fiscal stimulus in the United States pushed yields higher across the board. U.S. President Joe Biden will tr...

Bitcoin vaults above $50,000 for first time ever

Bitcoin rose above 50,000 on Tuesday to a new record high, building on a rally fuelled by signs that the worlds biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance amongst mainstream investors. Bitcoin hit a new high of 50,602, and was last up 5 a...

FOCUS-Relaunching in a crisis, Alitalia scales back at home

The deepest crisis in aviation history might seem the worst time to relaunch an airline. But for Alitalia the turmoil could provide just the opportunity to drive through reforms that politicians and unions have refused to accept in the past...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021