North East Delhi Violence: Court extends judicial custody of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam till March 1

A Delhi Court on Tuesday further extended till March 1, the judicial custody of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others arrested in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case in connection with North East Delhi violence. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat extended the judicial custody of the arrested accused after they were presented before the court.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on March 1. The same court in November 2020 had accepted the supplementary charge sheet and said that there is sufficient material to proceed against accused Khalid, Imam and Khan for offences under provisions of UAPA.

More than 750 cases were registered in the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots-related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

