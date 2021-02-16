Left Menu

Owner-cum-principal of Patna school gets death sentence for raping student

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:48 IST
The owner-cum-principal of aprivate school here has been awarded death sentence by a courtfor raping an 11-year-old student who became pregnant and hadto undergo an abortion.

Although the girl survived, special POCSO judgeAwadesh Kumar was of the view that the accused, Raj Singhaniaalias Arvind, was guilty of an offence that was ''most heinous''and ''rarest of rare'', and hence deserved no leniency.

The court also slapped him with a fine of Rs one lakhand sentenced for life an accomplice Abhishek Kumar on whom afine of Rs 50,000 was imposed.

The matter had come to light in September, 2018 whenthe girl fell sick and was taken to a doctor who said she waspregnant. Upon being queried by her horrified parents, shedisclosed that she was being subjected to sexual exploitationat the school, situated in Phulwari Sharif locality.

An FIR was subsequently lodged at the Mahila policestation and the girl was made to undergo abortion at agovernment hospital. Arvind, a teacher, who was also named asan accused, was made to undergo a DNA test and his complicitywas confirmed in the report.

''I feel relieved to have got justice on the eve ofSaraswati Puja. The perpetrators are a blot on the nobleprofession of teaching,'' said the victim's mother.

In her recorded statement, the girl had said herordeal started when she was told by Abhishek one day that theprincipal had called her to his cabin.

The principal asked her to bring out a register froman enclosure inside his chamber, and while she was doing asdirected, he forced himself upon her.

The sexual assaults continued with the help ofAbhishek, who also shot a video of the act and threatened herthat it would be made viral if she disclosed her torment toanybody.

The court also ordered that the girl be provided witha sum of Rs 15 lakh under the Bihar Victim Compensation Schemeand noted that although the stipulated amount to be paid assolatium was little, it will be extended to the victim in viewof her young age and the challenges that she may have to facein life.

Her mother submitted before the court that Arvind usedto send her threatening messages from behind bars which forcedher to leave the city and settle down elsewhere.

The Investigating Officer had also disclosed thatattempts were made to destroy evidence by setting fire to theschool building but the blaze was doused in time by alertpolice personnel.

Arvind had also tried to influence the investigationin his favour through some of his relatives who are in thepolice.

Special public prosecutor Suresh Chandra Prasad, whowas commended by the court, said the verdict would have comeout much earlier but the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuinglockdown put things on hold.

''The aggrieved father and mother are poor people withlimited means and were under a lot of pressure from theaccused to withdraw their complaint. They would oftentelephone me in distress and I used to convince them thatjustice was inevitable. Today I feel content,'' the lawyersaid.

