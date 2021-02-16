Left Menu

Norway eases COVID-19 restrictions in capital area

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:43 IST
The Norwegian government will on Thursday lift all the extra restrictions imposed on the capital region to stop the spread of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday.

It will now be up to local authorities to decide whether to have local restrictions.

