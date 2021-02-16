Norway eases COVID-19 restrictions in capital area

Norway eases COVID-19 restrictions in capital areaReuters | Oslo | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:43 IST
The Norwegian government will on Thursday lift all the extra restrictions imposed on the capital region to stop the spread of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday.
It will now be up to local authorities to decide whether to have local restrictions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norwegian