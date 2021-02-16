Left Menu

Hundreds protest in Algeria, hoping to rekindle mass demos

The weekly mass protests stopped a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic brought a lockdown to Algeria. While the protest movement has no clear leadership, its supporters have repeatedly discussed online how to rekindle its presence on the streets as an active force to press for change.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:58 IST
Hundreds protest in Algeria, hoping to rekindle mass demos

Hundreds of people demonstrated on Tuesday in the Algerian town of Kherrata to voice support for the Hirak protest movement that ousted Algeria's veteran president in 2019 before the COVID-19 crisis forced it off the streets last year. The protesters chanted: "A civilian state, not a military state" and "The gang must go" as they waved Algerian flags.

Tuesday's protest was held to mark the second anniversary of the start of demonstrations in 2019, which began in Kherrata, east of the capital Algiers, before spreading across the country. The Hirak movement demanded a complete removal of Algeria's entrenched political elite and continued to mobilise tens of thousands of protesters every week even after Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down from the presidency.

His successor, Abdelmadjid Tebboube, elected in December 2019 in a vote that Hirak supporters dismissed as a charade, has publicly praised the movement while seeking to move past it with limited concessions including tweaks to the constitution. The weekly mass protests stopped a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic brought a lockdown to Algeria.

While the protest movement has no clear leadership, its supporters have repeatedly discussed online how to rekindle its presence on the streets as an active force to press for change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore says Myanmar situation 'alarming', but no need for broad sanctions

Singapores foreign minister spoke out on Tuesday about alarming developments in Myanmar but said he did not support widespread sanctions on the country in response to a coup there as these could hurt ordinary citizens.Addressing parliament,...

Japan minister says supply will determine vaccine progress

Japan will inoculate a group of health workers on Wednesday as it belatedly begins a massive coronavirus vaccination drive, with progress depending on the availability of vaccine supplies from Europe, Japans vaccine minister said.Taro Kono,...

Rugby-Harlequins lighting the way in fight against COVID-19

English Premiership side Harlequins have said they will make use of new disinfection lighting technology at the Twickenham Stoop to help limit the spread of COVID-19, making them the first professional sports club in Britain to do so. Harle...

Suspected Islamists kill 10 people with knives, machetes in Congo

By Erikas Mwisi Kambale and Emma Farge BENI, Democratic Republic of CongoGENEVA, Feb 16 Reuters - M en armed with knives, machetes and pick-axes killed 10 people in an overnight attack on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021