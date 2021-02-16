Left Menu

BJP has completely different standard when it comes to hate speech from its leaders: Omar

The BJP has a completely different standard when it comes to hate speech from its leaders, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah alleged on Tuesday.Abdullahs remark came after his party colleague Hilal Lone was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally during last years district development council elections in Jammu and Kashmirs Bandipora.The BJP has a completely different standard when it comes to hate speech from its own leaders.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:14 IST
BJP has completely different standard when it comes to hate speech from its leaders: Omar

The BJP has a completely different standard when it comes to hate speech from its leaders, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah alleged on Tuesday.

Abdullah's remark came after his party colleague Hilal Lone was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly delivering a ''hate speech'' at a rally during last year's district development council elections in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.

''The BJP has a completely different standard when it comes to hate speech from its own leaders. They can call for hands to be cut off, people to be murdered and it's fine. Hilal Lone makes a speech and anti-terror laws are used to book him,'' Abdullah tweeted.

Referring to Lone's arrest, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said there would not be enough room in the prisons of the country if the BJP's ministers, lawmakers and members of its ''IT Cell'' were brought to book for inciting communal passions against minorities.

''GOI (Government of India) continues to shamelessly book Kashmiri mainstream leaders under UAPA for 'hate speech'. The truth is that there won't be enough room in Indian prisons if their own ministers, lawmakers and noxious IT Cell were brought to book for inciting communal passions against minorities,'' she said in a tweet.

Lone, the son of National Conference's Member of Parliament Mohammad Akbar Lone, was arrested on Monday from the MLA hostel here where he was being held captive since December last year, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

He was booked under various sections of the UAPA in an FIR registered at a police station in Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The official said the case relates to a speech he made during the public rally while campaigning in the DDC polls in Hajin.

On December 25 last year, he was detained in Bandipora's Sumbal area and then shifted to the MLA hostel here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kat Dennings reveals Marvel gave list of things she 'can't say' about 'WandaVision'

Doing a Marvel project comes with a lot of duties and rules to follow The hit 2021 series WandaVision has managed to stay loaded with surprises, and it seems fans can thank Marvels strict policy on what the cast can and cannot reveal about ...

Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC

The Centre Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it was contemplating some action on the issue of regulating OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubraman...

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan given additional charge of Puducherry: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan given additional charge of Puducherry Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson....

Inside Tapovan tunnel: Rescue workers keep at it as hopes recede

Bright lights illuminate the surreal scene deep inside the tunnel slush and mud, tread marks of vehicles that have been going in and out for the past week, and a single excavator still at work.Three more bodies of the estimated 30 people in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021