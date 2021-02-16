Left Menu

SC registers suo motu contempt case against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets

That the present contempt petition under Article 129 of the Constitution of India is being filed by the petitioner against the alleged contemnorrespondent for wilful disobedient comments passed on each and every decisionjudgement passed by this court which leads to cause disrespect to the superior court of India in the minds of citizens of India, the plea has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:49 IST
SC registers suo motu contempt case against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has registered a suo motu contempt case against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets allegedly scandalising judiciary. The case was registered following a petition filed by one Aastha Khurana through advocate Om Prakash Parihar under Article 129 of the Constitution to the Chief Justice of India for initiating contempt proceedings against Sardesai. On September 17, 2020, Attorney General K K Venugopal had declined his consent to initiate contempt action against Sardesai. "That the present contempt petition under Article 129 of the Constitution of India is being filed by the petitioner against the alleged contemnor/respondent for wilful disobedient comments passed on each and every decision/judgement passed by this court which leads to cause disrespect to the superior court of India in the minds of citizens of India", the plea has said. Article 129,of the Constitution states that the Supreme Court shall be a court of record and shall have all the powers of such a court including the power to punish for contempt of itself. The plea has said that the top court in the past has passed various landmark judgement and on each judgement, the alleged contemnor has passed various disrespectful comment and questioned the fairness and credibility of the court. It referred to tweet by Sardesai made on August 31, 2020 in respect to the top court verdict imposing a fine of Rs one on advocate Prashant Bhushan for contempt of court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Bank to buy stakes in two fintech companies for Rs 6.03 cr

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it will buy stakes in two fintech companies -- CityCash and Thillais Analytical Solutions -- for a total cash consideration of Rs 6.03 crore.CityCash is a bus transit-focused payments technology company which prov...

Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at "jail villa"

A daughter of Dubais powerful ruler who tried to flee the country in 2018 only to be detained by commandos in a boat off India has re-emerged in new videos published Tuesday, saying she doesnt know if shes going to survive this situation. T...

Inside Tapovan tunnel: Rescue workers keep at it as hopes recede

Bright lights illuminate the surreal scene deep inside the tunnel slush and mud, tread marks of vehicles that have been going in and out for the past week, and a single excavator still at work.Three more bodies of the estimated 30 people in...

15 pc decline in road accident deaths in Punjab in 2020

Punjab has seen a 15 per cent decline in road accident fatalities and 18 per cent reduction in road mishaps in 2020 in comparison to 2019, government data showed.A total of 5,194 road accidents were registered in 2020, and 3,866 people lost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021