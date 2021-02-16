MMRDA chief appears before ED in Tops Group case

Mumbai Metropolitan RegionDevelopment Authority (MMRDA) chief R A Rajiv on Tuesdayappeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here inconnection with the case related to Tops Group, an officialsaid.

The central agency had earlier questioned Shiv SenaMLA Pratap Sarnaik and his son in this case of alleged moneylaundering.

MMRDA is a planning body for Mumbai region which iscontrolled by the Maharashtra government.

The IAS officer appeared at the ED office at BallardEstate in South Mumbai in the afternoon after he was summonedin the case.

His statement was recorded and he left around 7.30 pm,the official said.

The case relates to a complaint lodged by RameshIyyer, a former employee of Tops Group. Iyyer had alleged thatin 2014, under a contract with the MMRDA for supply of 350 to500 security guards, the security firm provided only 70 percent of the agreed number.

Some of the money paid by the MMRDA went to privateaccounts of the accused, he claimed.

