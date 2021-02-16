Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress condemns arrest of activist Disha Ravi by Delhi Police

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress on Tuesday condemned the arrest of 21-year-old activist, Disha Ravi by Delhi Police. "Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress strongly condemns the arrest of 21-year old activist, Disha Ravi by Delhi Police. Stifling the voices of people, especially the young for supporting a cause has become the new modus operandi of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government," read the press release by the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress.

"Hence this is yet another unsurprising low for the BJP Government which has waged an all out battle against the idea of India and its democracy from the day it came to power," said Pratima Coutinho," President of Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress in the release. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Tuesday said that all procedures were followed in the arrest of activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in preparing a toolkit that details support for farmers protesting against the Central Government's agricultural laws.

"As far as Disha's arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures," Srivastava told mediapersons here. The 21-year-old was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the Toolkit document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of the 'Toolkit' document.

On February 3, popular Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this "toolkit" in a tweet which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

