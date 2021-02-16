Left Menu

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress condemns arrest of activist Disha Ravi by Delhi Police

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress on Tuesday condemned the arrest of 21-year-old activist, Disha Ravi by Delhi Police.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:15 IST
Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress condemns arrest of activist Disha Ravi by Delhi Police
Visual of protest by Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress on Tuesday condemned the arrest of 21-year-old activist, Disha Ravi by Delhi Police. "Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress strongly condemns the arrest of 21-year old activist, Disha Ravi by Delhi Police. Stifling the voices of people, especially the young for supporting a cause has become the new modus operandi of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government," read the press release by the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress.

"Hence this is yet another unsurprising low for the BJP Government which has waged an all out battle against the idea of India and its democracy from the day it came to power," said Pratima Coutinho," President of Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress in the release. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Tuesday said that all procedures were followed in the arrest of activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in preparing a toolkit that details support for farmers protesting against the Central Government's agricultural laws.

"As far as Disha's arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures," Srivastava told mediapersons here. The 21-year-old was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the Toolkit document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of the 'Toolkit' document.

On February 3, popular Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this "toolkit" in a tweet which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden urged to end Trump lawsuit blocking payments to Puerto Ricans

Top faith leaders from across the United States on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw a lawsuit filed by his predecessor to block 2.3 billion in supplemental income payments to some 300,000 aged, blind and disabled Pu...

Nagaland assembly forms seven-member committee to draft resolution on Naga problem

The Nagaland Legislative AssemblyNLA on Tuesday unanimously constituted a seven-membercommittee to draft a resolution on the decades old Nagaproblem.The committee including members from both the ruling andopposition benches was formed follo...

Delhi police has led by example, says Union minister Kishen Reddy

Union minister G Kishen Reddy on Tuesday lauded the Delhi Police for showing patience, bravery and restraint during the January 26 violence here and said the force has led by example, according to a statement.The minister of state for home ...

COLUMN-Commodity prices: Supercycle or regular upturn? Kemp

Commodity markets may be about to embark on another supercycle a multi-year, broad-based, and usually large increase in prices according to research published by some of the top investment banks involved in the sector.But while many price...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021