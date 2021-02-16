Left Menu

Andhra reports 73 COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 73 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases in the state to 8,88,423 cases.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 73 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases in the state to 8,88,423 cases. According to the media bulletin by the state COVID-19 nodal officer, no deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours and 83 persons have been discharged.

As of now, there are 1,003 active cases in Andhra Pradesh. The death toll in the state remains at 7,159 and 8,80,261 people have recovered.

33,980 samples have been tested in the state in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, as many as 9,121 new COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,25,710 including 1,36,872 active cases and 1,06,33,025 discharges. (ANI)

