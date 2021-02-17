Giuliani not currently representing Trump in legal matters -Trump spokesman

Giuliani not currently representing Trump in legal matters -Trump spokesmanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 03:06 IST
Former President Donald Trump's long-time lawyer and confidant Rudy Giuliani is not representing Trump in legal matters at this time, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said on Tuesday.
"Mayor Giuliani is not currently representing President Trump in any legal matters," Miller said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
