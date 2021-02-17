Left Menu

Giuliani not currently representing Trump in legal matters -Trump spokesman

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 03:06 IST
Giuliani not currently representing Trump in legal matters -Trump spokesman
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Former President Donald Trump's long-time lawyer and confidant Rudy Giuliani is not representing Trump in legal matters at this time, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said on Tuesday.

"Mayor Giuliani is not currently representing President Trump in any legal matters," Miller said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Environment Minister Salles diagnosed with COVID-19

Brazils Environment Minister Ricardo Salles tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement, becoming at least the 15th member of President Jair Bolsonaros cabinet to be diagnosed with the disease since the pandemi...

Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper

Thousands of protesters took over some of Barcelonas streets on Tuesday evening to demand the release of a rapper arrested by Spanish police after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his s...

Giuliani not currently representing Trump in legal matters -Trump spokesman

Former President Donald Trumps long-time lawyer and confidant Rudy Giuliani is not representing Trump in legal matters at this time, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said on Tuesday.Mayor Giuliani is not currently representing President Trump i...

Canada opposition party says Olympics shouldn't be in China

Canadas main opposition party on Tuesday urged the government to press the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing, arguing China is committing a genocide against more than one million Uighurs in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021