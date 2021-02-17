Left Menu

3 persons died at sand excavation site in MP's Niwari

Three persons were severely injured and later succumbed to their injuries after sand mound fell over them in Ghatwaha village, Niwari on Tuesday.

Visual from the site. Image Credit: ANI

Three persons were severely injured and later succumbed to their injuries after sand mound fell over them in Ghatwaha village, Niwari on Tuesday. According to Niwari Superintendent of Police Alok Kumar, "They were injured after sand mound fell over them. They died during the treatment in hospital."

"We have reported the incident and have sent bodies for post mortem," Niwari said. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

