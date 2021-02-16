MP: 3 dead in mud cave-in inside mine in Niwari

Three persons were buriedalive in a mine in Ghatwaha in Madhya Pradesh's Niwaridistrict on Tuesday when a mound of mud collapsed on themwhile they were digging, police said.

The incident took place some 28 kilometres from thedistrict headquarters and the deceased were identified asHiralal Kushwaha, Pankaj and Sanjay Raikwar, Superintendent ofPolice Alok Kumar Singh said.

A case has been registered at Orchha police station,the SP added.

